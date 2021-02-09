ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Pound hits highest since April 2018, eyes $1.38

  • Sterling reached $1.3798 against the dollar in late afternoon deals in London, its highest level against the greenback since April 27, 2018. Against the euro, it traded flat at 87.69 pence.
  • As we have been arguing since last week's Bank of England meeting, the move lower in EUR/GBP seems to have taken a breather.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

LONDON: The British pound hit its highest level against the dollar since April 2018 and traded just below eight-month highs against the euro on Tuesday, with analysts citing Britain's lead in COVID-19 vaccinations as a positive for the currency.

Sterling reached $1.3798 against the dollar in late afternoon deals in London, its highest level against the greenback since April 27, 2018. Against the euro, it traded flat at 87.69 pence by 1607 GMT.

Analysts have largely been constructive on the pound - particularly against the euro - this year, noting that Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been swifter than in other European countries.

Helping the pound broadly has also been the Bank of England, which at its meeting last week pushed back at market expectations of negative interest rates. Money markets do not reflect negative rates from the Bank at least as far out as August 2022.

"As we have been arguing since last week's Bank of England meeting, the move lower in EUR/GBP seems to have taken a breather, something we expect will continue near-term," said Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, Chief Analyst, FX and Rates Strategy at Danske Bank, having noted that last week euro-sterling breached key technical levels following the Bank's meeting.

"We still like being short EUR/GBP, as we expect the UK economy to outperform supported by much faster vaccinations."

ING said in a note that "a bearish bias" on the euro-sterling pair is "still warranted", given the difference in the pace of vaccinations between Britain and other parts of Europe.

Britain is looking at greater testing of all people who have arrived from abroad while they are self-isolating to defend against new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, a minister said on Tuesday.

Speculators increased their net long positions on the pound - bets that it will strengthen - in the week up to Feb. 2, CFTC data showed on Friday.

Sterling British pound Currency notes forex trade

