ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Pakistan

Commotion in NA no service to democracy: Asad Qaiser

  • He said that commotion in the House was neither a service to democracy nor to the people.
APP 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday to discuss matters pertaining to legislation and issues of national importance.

It was decided to convene session of National Assembly on requisition of the opposition. It was also agreed that proceedings of the house would be conducted according to rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly.

The Speaker said that it was joint responsibility of government and opposition to conduct the proceedings of the house in a smooth manner and ensure a conducive atmosphere in the house.

He said that commotion in the House was neither a service to democracy nor to the people.

He further said that issues of national importance and legislation would be discussed in the forthcoming session.

He said that by conducting the proceedings of the House in a cordial atmosphere, matters of public importance and legislation could be enacted in a better manner.

He said that the aspirations of people were linked with the elected representatives, therefore in order to come up to their expectations, the elected representatives would have to discuss their problems through Parliament.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan, while praising role of Speaker in conducting the proceedings of the House effectively, said that the ruling party and the opposition have always been given equal opportunity in the proceedings of the House.

He hoped that members of National Assembly would follow rules and regulations in the upcoming sessions and would play their positive role in conducting proceedings of the house in a conducive atmosphere.

He said that issues of public importance should be discussed so that confidence of the people and their elected representatives could be increased.

