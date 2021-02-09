IHC serves show-cause notices to 17 lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served contempt of court notices to 17 lawyers allegedly involved in leading a mob of violent protesters for vandalizing the building of IHC CJ Block on Monday.

According to a press release issued by IHC’s administration, the show cause notices for initiating of contempt of court proceeding had been served to 17 lawyers including Ahsan Majeed Gujjar, Arbab Ayub Gujjar, Faisar Jadoon, Farzana Mughal, Hammad Dar, Naseer Kiyani, Nazia Abbasi, Raja Zahid, Shaista Tabasum, Yasmeen Rashad Sindo, Kulsoom Rafiq, Kamran Yousafzai, Hafiz Malik Mazhar Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Raja Amjad, Raja Farrukh and Tasaduq Haneef.

A large number of enraged lawyers on February 8, stormed into the building of IHC’s CJ block and wreak damages to it in a protest against razing of illegal structures by CDA, ICT administration and police during an anti encroachment move.

The violent lawyers entered the building and smashed windows and doors of the IHC CJ offices, in a result the chief justice had to remain confined to his chamber for hours.