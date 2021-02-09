ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Small US businesses increasingly fearful about economy: survey

  • January came in with a whimper as consumer spending tailed off sharply at the end of 2020, the report noted.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: Small businesses saw no light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel as optimism about the US economy waned in January, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

Following a third wave of coronavirus cases late last year, and as Congress debates a new round of government aid, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its optimism index dropped 0.9 points to 95.0, three points below the average since 1973 and down from 104 in January 2020.

Even as hiring increased solidly, owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined seven points to the lowest level since November 2013, NFIB said.

January came in with a whimper as consumer spending tailed off sharply at the end of 2020, the report noted.

Small firms have benefitted from multiple rounds of government loans, and President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion rescue package would extend additional aid.

"As Congress debates another stimulus package, small employers welcome any additional relief that will provide a powerful fiscal boost as their expectations for the future are uncertain," NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics notes that the survey -- which had just over 1,000 responses -- has a "strong Republican bias" and despite the decline had returned to the level seen prior to the 2016 election won by former president Donald Trump.

Small US businesses

Small US businesses increasingly fearful about economy: survey

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters