Feb 09, 2021
UBS BB and Argentina's Patagonia strike partnership for investment banking

  • Daniel Bassan, Chief Executive Officer of UBS BB, said the agreement is a natural expansion of UBS BB services.
  • The joint venture between the Swiss and Brazilian banks was launched last October to offer investment banking services.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SAO PAULO: UBS BB, the investment banking partnership between UBS Group AG and Banco do Brasil SA announced an agreement with Argentina's Banco Patagonia SA to offer investment banking services in the country.

Daniel Bassan, Chief Executive Officer of UBS BB, said the agreement is a natural expansion of UBS BB services. The joint venture between the Swiss and Brazilian banks was launched last October to offer investment banking services in South America. Banco do Brasil owns a controlling stake in Banco Patagonia.

