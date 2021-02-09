ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'All or bust' as Pinturault targets world combined defence

  • The French racer from the swanky Alpine resort of Courchevel is also in no doubt about his split priorities.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO: Alexis Pinturault admits that when it comes to the world ski championships, it is more often than not "all or bust".

The French racer from the swanky Alpine resort of Courchevel is also in no doubt about his split priorities.

The 29-year-old is the current leader in the overall World Cup standings, bidding to become the first French winner of the big crystal globe since Luc Alphand in 1997.

"It should be seen more as a breath of fresh air," Pinturault said of the February 8-21 world champs in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

"I have high goals, but it's also a fortnight where you have to ski at your max, so it's either 'all or bust'."

Pinturault added: "Usually at the World Cup, it is more a question that it works.

"Here, I can tell myself that I try everything: if it pays off, so much the better... but if it doesn't pay off, too bad."

Pinturault is the reigning world alpine combined champion, having triumphed in Are, Sweden, two years ago ahead of unheralded Slovene Stefan Hadalin and Austrian Marco Schwarz.

He is also a twice-bronze medallist in the giant slalom (2015, 2019), and in Cortina will race the super-G, giant slalom and slalom as well as the combined.

"I'm going to try to start with a medal, and afterwards, we'll see," 'Pintu' said.

"I'm an outsider in the super-G. If you take my recent results, it's far from being my favourite event of the four I'm doing here," he said in reference to not having made a super-G podium since December 2014.

The combined, an event which Pinturault dominates, will now be held on Monday because of bad weather. In 27 combined events in his 10-year career, he has nailed down 15 podiums, including 10 victories.

Reigning Olympic champion, however, is Marcel Hirscher, the now-retired Austrian who trumped Pinturault in Pyeongchang in 2018.

In the absence of Hirscher, the Frenchman will face stiff competition from Switzerland's Loic Meillard, a slalom specialist who has recently impressed by bagging two top-10 super-G finishes in World Cup action in Kitzbuehel and again in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

"Alexis will be the man to beat," said the 24-year-old Swiss racer who has never won a combined.

"I know it's going well for me in both the super-G and slalom... I hope it'll be a great duel and we can put on an entertaining show.

"He's the favourite and I'll try to pile the pressure on him."

The combined has been rescheduled to kick off Monday with a super-G followed by a slalom, running alongside the women's combined, also pushed back because of heavy snow.

Alexis Pinturault

'All or bust' as Pinturault targets world combined defence

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters