Feb 09, 2021
Pakistan

Governor for seeking advice from AG for issuance succession certificate to heirs of PIA plane crash victims

  • The PIA CEO briefed the governor about the matters related to payment of the compensation to the heirs of the passengers of the PIA plane crash.
APP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday advised the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), that the airline should seek the assistance from the Attorney General of Pakistan for issuance of succession certificate to heirs of the victims of PIA’s plane crash tragedy of May 22,2020.

The governor was talking to the PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Mahmood Malik, who called on him here at the Governor’s House, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The PIA CEO briefed the governor about the matters related to payment of the compensation to the heirs of the passengers of the PIA plane crash.

He said that PIA has paid Rs 1 million, each to all the heirs as funeral expenses while furnishing the succession certificates by the heirs is mandatory to get the compensation which is being paid through insurance company. So far, the compensation Rs 10 million each, have been paid to the 20 families, he added.

He said the payments for repair and re-construction of only four houses which were damaged in the tragedy were remaining.

Imran Ismail said the prime minister has issued special instructions to facilitate the heirs of plane crash victims.

Governor for seeking advice from AG for issuance succession certificate to heirs of PIA plane crash victims

