940,182 children vaccinated against typhoid in Faisalabad

  • Dr Bilal said that 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.
APP 09 Feb 2021

FAISALABAD, Feb 09 (APP):As many as 940,182 children under 15 years of old were inoculated during the first six days of the ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Tuesday.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Office Dr Bilal Ahmed, UNICEF Representative Habib Leghari and other officials of the health department were present.

Dr Bilal said that 999 teams were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccination.

He said that on the first day of the campaign 147,446 children were inoculated, on second day 163,987, on the third day 166,789, on fourth day 159,826, on fifth day 149,062 and on sixth day 153,072 children were vaccinated against typhoid.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered for doing all-out efforts to achieve 100 percent results of the campaign according to the plan during remaining days of the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken for the awareness of parents while the UNICEF representative reviewed the implementation of the campaign.

