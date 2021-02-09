ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Quota for ex-FATA students in medical colleges doubled: Senate body told

  • Chairman Committee Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that the quota for FATA students had to be doubled for the period of next ten years.
APP 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) was informed on Tuesday that the quota for ex-FATA students in medical institutions has been increased to 240 seats.

The committee was informed that the ministry of SAFRON held several meetings with the official of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC) for ensuring the enhanced seats in medical colleges and universities for the students of ex-FATA.

Chairman Committee Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that the quota for FATA students had to be doubled for the period of next ten years.

Secretary of the SAFRON ministry assured the committee that the notification for allocating reserved seats to ex-FATA in the medical colleges and universities of the country would be issued soon.

The committee was briefed regarding the funds for projects of gas supply and other development programmes in the merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Aurangzaib Khan, Shamim Afridi, Muhammad Ayoub, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoub Khan Nasar, Fida Muhammad, Usman Khan Kakar among others.

FATA SAFRON Senate body

Quota for ex-FATA students in medical colleges doubled: Senate body told

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters