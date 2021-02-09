ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pb govt waives tuition fee of 100,000 TEVTA students worth Rs 325 million: Mian Aslam Iqbal

  • Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government took the initiative to support students in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
APP 09 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday announced that the Punjab government had waived off one year tuition fee worth Rs 325 million for more than 100,000 students of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

He announced this while presiding over a meeting here at TEVTA secretariat. TEVTA chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and other officers were present in the meeting.

Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government took the initiative to support students in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the decision was taken by finance and development committee and "We are thankful to Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht of his keen interest in this matter, adding that the Punjab government always stood firm to facilitate technical education in the province.

Talking about details of the decision, Mian Aslam Iqbal explained that tuition fee of sessions 2020-21 was waived off for regular students enrolled in 400 TEVTA institutes.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that due to COVID-19 there was a financial crunch in the country, this decision would benefit the parents of students who were already facing problems. "The government would fulfill its responsibility to provide skilled education and training to the students as this would also help them economically", he added.

On the occasion, Ali Salman Siddique said that it was a good decision of Punjab government to waive off fee.

The government has always provided relief to the students, he said adding that since COVID-19 pandemic it was necessary to provide financial relief to the students.

He said that on behalf of students and their parents, "We are thankful to Hashim Jawan Bakht for showing such interest in the matter as it would benefit students".

The Chairperson also observed that TEVTA was already providing free of cost training to additional 100,000 students as per Chief Minister Punjab Hunarmand Nowjawan Programme with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion.

Mian Aslam Iqbal

Pb govt waives tuition fee of 100,000 TEVTA students worth Rs 325 million: Mian Aslam Iqbal

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters