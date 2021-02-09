Pakistan
NA body recommends PSDP for fiscal year 2020-21
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs on Tuesday unanimously recommended the PSDP for the fiscal year 2021-22.
The Secretary presented overview of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the ministry to the committee that met here with Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan in the chair.
The Joint Secretary of the ministry also briefed the members on Gilgit-Baltistan Council.
MNAs Saleem Rehman, Mehboob Shan, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Rubina Jamil, Ghazala Saifi, Jamshed Thomas, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar and senior officers from the ministry attended the meeting.
