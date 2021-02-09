ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Pakistan wants to open all universities to Afghans: Fawad

  • He expressed hope that joint ventures of public and private sector will help in enhancing relations between the two countries.
APP 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan wants to establish a campus of the COMSATS-the top technological university in Pakistan in the Qandahar province of Afghanistan.

He was speaking at the Second Youth Entrepreneurs Conference held here, arranged by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) to provide young entrepreneurs from both countries an opportunity to share ideas and experiences.

The Minister also assured Pakistan’s readiness to open almost all its universities to Afghan students who aspire to get their higher education in Pakistan along with establishment of scientific and incubation centers across Afghanistan, as only quality education and enlightenment can ensure a bright and secure future.

He said that there is a huge onus on the youth of both countries to forget the bitter experiences of past and work together for a better future which can only be achieved through innovation and learning from the past.

Speaking on the occasion, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil said security and prosperity of Afghanistan and Pakistan are highly interconnected, so both countries should work together for their mutual benefits.

He added that some remarkable progress has been made through Pak-Afghan partnerships particularly through people-to-people interactions.

He expressed hope that joint ventures of public and private sector will help in enhancing relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted that importance of such meeting and youth’s voices in enhancing the bilateral trade ties between the two neighbors.

He added that lasting and durable peace is the fundamental demand and desire of all Afghans and is possible only by reducing violence and a comprehensive ceasefire.

He was of the view that the youth from both sides can play an important role in peace building, countering terrorism, and for the development of Afghanistan.

He concluded with mentioning Pakistan’s desire for Afghanistan to progress as progress in Afghanistan is linked to progress in Pakistan.

He stated that the only way forward for both the countries is by forgetting the bitter past experiences and moving forward by initiating youth joint ventures based on knowledge and wisdom.

In the second session, the young participants presented their start-up and business ideas to get critical reviews from fellow young entrepreneurs and the representatives from the National Incubation Center (NIC).

Participants from Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in an interactive session and shared their experiences and journeys for the fellows to learn from.

The day culminated in a visit to the NIC to gain some of these insights firsthand.

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

