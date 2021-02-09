Munir Akram calls for effective steps to tackle pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The President of UN Economic and Social Council and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the world body, Munir Akram has called for taking effective steps to tackle the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the opening session of the Commission for Social Development in New York, he emphasized that social development is one of the critical pillars for making the world more sustainable and resilient.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the key role social development plays in protecting people’s lives and livelihoods, as well as the planet.

He said while the virus knows no borders, it is painfully obvious that the poor and vulnerable countries and people are impacted the most.

Munir Akram underscored the urgent need to invest in infrastructure that connects people and strengthens international cooperation to build a digitalized global economy, guided by regulation and fair competition.