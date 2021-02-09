ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg

  • For Angel it's over. We will communicate in a week to see where we are.
  • Pochettino added that the team would not change their style of play in the absence of Di Maria, who has had a good 2021 so far.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

PARIS: Angel Di Maria will miss Paris St Germain's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou with a thigh injury, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.

"For Angel it's over. We will communicate in a week to see where we are," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's French Cup last 64 game at Ligue 2 side Caen.

Di Maria sustained the injury during PSG's 2-0 victory at Olympique de Marseille, which left them third in the Ligue 1 standings three points behind leaders Lille.

PSG travel to Barcelona next Tuesday.

Pochettino added that the team would not change their style of play in the absence of Di Maria, who has had a good 2021 so far.

"We want to be competitive, even without Angel. And it doesn't mean we have to change our style, we want to play with the same ideas," he said.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has been out for a week with a groin injury, should be back in time for the Barca clash as PSG said he will make his return to group training on Thursday.

Barcelona Champions League Angel Di Maria Paris St Germain's Champions League

PSG's Di Maria out of Barcelona Champions League first leg

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters