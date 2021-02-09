ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Iranian envoy terms promotion of Pak-Iran ties cornerstone of Tehran's foreign policy

  • The Ambassador said Iran has emphatically extended the hand of peace and friendship to all free and right-seeking nations in the region and beyond.
PPI 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said that promotion of relations with Pakistan is a cornerstone of the foreign policy of his country.

In his message on the 42nd anniversary of the Iranian revolution, he said the value and importance of the friendly and brotherly neighboring country of Pakistan has increased more than ever and has become one of the priorities in the foreign policy of the Tehran government.

He said friendship between Pakistan and Iran would last forever. Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini also congratulated people of Pakistan and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Iranian Revolution.

The Ambassador said Iran has emphatically extended the hand of peace and friendship to all free and right-seeking nations in the region and beyond.

