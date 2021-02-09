ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Anarchistic political designs have proved futile: CM Buzdar

  • The delegation observed that the development of neglected areas has been given importance and CM Usman Buzdar has set a new example of public service.
PPI 09 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Women Development Minister Ashfa Riaz and MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi and Zainab Umair called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion on Tuesday, the CM said half of the population consists of women adding that consultation with women parliamentarians is important for the execution of development schemes. The parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to resolve the public problems as Pakistani women are very talented, he added.

He said that the anarchistic political designs have proved futile vis-a-vis politics of public service as the PDM alliance has met its logical end. Deceiving the people is the old habit of the opposition but it could not fool the masses any further, he added and vowed to continue the journey of public service with renewed vigour and zeal.

The delegation observed that the development of neglected areas has been given importance and CM Usman Buzdar has set a new example of public service.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the long march would prove a nightmare for the PDM adding that opposition is unable to hold a long march as it is directionless.

In a statement, the SACM said the long march would remain unsuccessful as like the resignation threat. March 26 is far and the corrupt cabal is striving to save its looted money only, she added.

In fact, PDM is a gang of corrupt crocodiles having no political future. Similarly, the troika of Maulana, prince and so-called queen could not deceive each other any further and the PDM would disintegrate like a house of cards. People have also recognized the looters and the negative politics of this cabal has come to an end, concluded the SACM.

