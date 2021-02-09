Pakistan
CM Buzdar sees politics of looters ended
09 Feb 2021
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the politics of looters come to an end for good and those spreading confusion through their negative politics have no future.
In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said frustration is visible on the faces of those promoting anarchistic politics but no conspiracy against the development journey will ever succeed.
On the other side, the PTI has selflessly served the masses and there is no corruption scandal against the incumbent government, he said adding that no hindrance has been allowed in public service despite difficulties because people want development and prosperity.
