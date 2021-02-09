MNAs, MPAs call on Punjab CM

LAHORE: MNAs Umer Aslam Khan and Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Labour Minister Ansar Majid Khan Niazi and Nazir Ahmed Khan Baloch MPA met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him of the problems of their areas.

The CM assured to solve the issues adding that a strategy has already been devised to resolve the constituency-related problems. He disclosed to visit Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Lodhran soon and announced to complete development schemes of these areas on a priority basis.

The development work will be done in assembly members' areas on an equitable basis and education, healthcare, infrastructure, sewage and sanitation schemes will be completed on a priority basis, he assured.

The government has also released funds for roads' repair, he added. It's time to collectively serve the masses as the incumbent government inherited the province in a chaotic state of affairs because the past rulers left a bankrupted province, he deplored.

The institutions portrayed a picture of maladministration, deterioration and neglect, he regretted. "The incumbent government has streamlined things with hard work and institutions are given liberty to perform by putting an end to political interference, the CM added. Now, everything is done on merit and special attention is paid to resolve public problems," concluded the CM.

The delegation thanked the CM for according respect and honour to the parliamentarians and appreciated that their proposals are given due importance.