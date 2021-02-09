COVID-19 claims 40 lives, infects 1,008 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Tuesday of active COVID-19 cases recorded 31,510 with 1,008 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,441 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 32 of them were under treatment in hospital and eight in their respective quarantines and homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 40 deaths during last 24 hours 19 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 35 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 27 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 41 percent, Multan 32 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Rawalpindi 25 percent.

Around 254 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 31,509 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,205 in Sindh, 10,858 in Punjab, 5,703 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,557 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 513 in Balochistan, 341 in GB, and 332 in AJK.

Around 512,943 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 556,519 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,238, Balochistan 18,877, GB 4,918, ICT 42,080, KP 68,625, Punjab 161,347 and Sindh 251,434.

About 12,066 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,132 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died on Monday. Eight of them died in hospital and five died out of the hospital.

4,919 in Punjab had died with 19 deaths in past 24 hours. 16 of them died in the hospital and three out of the hospital on Monday. 1,964 in KP where seven of them died in hospital on Monday, 480 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 273 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital during past 24 hours.

A total of 8,256,378 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,219 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.