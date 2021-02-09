Markets
Wall St eases from record levels at open; stimulus in focus
- Open to 3910.49while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.8 points, or 0.15%, to 13966.815 at the opening bell.
09 Feb 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record highs following several disappointing quarterly earnings reports, while investors closely tracked progress in passing a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.9 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31359.88. The S&P 500 fell 5.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3910.49while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.8 points, or 0.15%, to 13966.815 at the opening bell.
