Indian state institutions become agents of RSS Hindutva ideology: Gandapur

  • All the people of the IIOJK were protesting against the judicial killing of Afzal Guru, he added.
APP 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday said the state institutions in India had become agents of the Hindutva (Hindu Supremacy) ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), unleashing illegitimate atrocities on innocent people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris (IIOJK).

He made these remarks in connection with the death anniversary of Muhammad Afzal Guru, who was secretly hanged to death by India in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013.

He said judicial killing of Muhammad Afzal Guru, committed by the Indian Supreme Court, spoke volumes about the India’s state terrorism.

All the people of the IIOJK were protesting against the judicial killing of Afzal Guru, he added.

Citing an example of ongoing extra judicial killings in the IIOJK, he said Athar Mushtaq was killed by the Indian forces in the recent past. On demanding his son’s body, Athar’s father was booked under the black laws against ‘terrorism’, he added.

He said the IIOJK became a terrible example of extra judicial killings, adding, “Moreover, the Indian government is rewarding its Law Enforcement Agencies’ officials, involved in fake encounters.”

The minister said there were thousands of unmarked graves of innocent Kashmiris in the IIOJK, which were also pointed out by the human rights organizations.

“Kashmiris have shown exemplary resolve and resilience against Indian atrocities during the last seven decades.”

Ali Amin Gandapur

