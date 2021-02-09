ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mid February to mid March best suitable time for Baharia sugarcane cultivation

  • He said that sugarcane roots go deep into the ground, so the soil must be prepared deeply to a depth of at least one foot.
APP 09 Feb 2021

FAISALABAD: Farmers have been advised to complete cultivation of Baharia (spring) sugarcane from mid February to mid March as it is the best suitable time for getting a bumper crop.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit of Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that sugarcane was an important cash crop of Pakistan which was playing a pivotal role for meeting domestic sugar requirements.

He said that Pakistan ranks fifth in the world in terms of sugarcane area and production of sugar. The average yield of sugarcane per acre in Punjab is about 688 maunds per acre while its production at world level is about 709 maunds per acre averagely.

He said that farmers should cultivate sugarcane crops timely to get good yield. For this purpose, heavy Mera land is most suitable if it has better drainage. He said that sugarcane roots go deep into the ground, so the soil must be prepared deeply to a depth of at least one foot.

After prepare the soil deeply, the farmers should add compost of well-rotted manure and prepare the soil with the help of rotavator and chisel plow twice opposite to each other and normal plow 3 to 4 times.

He said that farmers should use approved varieties of sugarcane which play a pivotal role in producing better yield. Among these varieties include CP 77-400, CPF 237, SPF-213, HSF-240, CPF-252 (late sowing type) and CPF-253 for riverine and adjoining areas while SF-242, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-250 and CPF-251 for other areas.

He said that SPF-234 was suitable only for South Punjab (excluding riverine areas) including Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts. He said that the farmers should use 30,000 two-eyed seedlings or 20,000 three-eyed seedlings of sugarcane per acre. This number can be obtained from seeds of about 100 to 120 maunds sugarcane of thick varieties and 80 to 100 maunds of sugarcane in fine (thin) varieties.

He said that farmers should use 69 kg nitrogen, 46 kg phosphorus and 46 kg potash per acre for or 4 bags of urea, 2 bags of DAP and 2 bags of potassium sulphate should be used in weak soil, 3 bags of urea, 2 bags of DAP and 2 bags of potassium sulphate in medium soil whereas 2 bags of urea, 1 bag of DAP and 2 bags of potassium sulphate in fertile soil.

He said that all phosphorus and potash fertilizers should be applied in the furrows at the time of planting while nitrogen fertilizers should be divided into three equal parts, one part at time of crop cultivation, the second part at the time of flowering and the third part at the time of putting soiling on furrows. The full amount of nitrogen fertilizer should be completed by the end of April, he added.

sugarcane cultivation

Mid February to mid March best suitable time for Baharia sugarcane cultivation

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters