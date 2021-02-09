Rupee gains 22 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 22 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 159.34 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159. 56.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159 and Rs159.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 41 paisas and closed at Rs 192.29 against the last day’s trading of Rs 191.88, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.51, whereas an increase of 65 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 219.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs 218.72.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 43.38 and Rs 42.48 respectively.