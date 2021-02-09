ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All out efforts being made to address grievances of heirs of PIA’s plane crash tragedy: Governor

  • He said that compensation has also been increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million for each victim.
APP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is well aware of the miseries of the heir of passengers killed in the May 22 PIA’s plane crash near Karachi airport and govt was trying its best to resolve the problems of the heirs with the coordination of PIA.

He said this in a hurriedly called press conference at the Sindh Governor’s House here.

He said that compensation has also been increased from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million for each victim. The compensation is being paid through an insurance company for which a succession certificate is mandatory.

He informed the newsmen that the team of PIA had already briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan twice, about the matters related to May 22 PIA’s plane crash tragedy.

Imran Ismail said that the PIA has also constituted a legal team to facilitate and expedite the process of issuance of succession certificates. As soon as the heirs submitted the succession certificate, they will get the compensation, he noted.

Imran Ismail said that he would soon invite the heirs of the victims of the plane crash tragedy to Governor’s House to meet them personally.

He said that the eligible children of the victims are also being provided jobs in the PIA and those who have yet not been attained the legal age of 18 years, have been handed down certificates, whenever they attained the legal age of 18 years, they will get employment in the national flag carrier.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PIA Arshad Mahmood Malik said that the heirs of the victims of the plane crash tragedy are close to our hearts.

He pointed out that the compensations have also been paid to those whose houses and vehicles got destroyed in the plane crash, besides, compensation is also being paid for the luggage of the passengers.

It may be noted that 97 passengers were killed in the May 22, 2020 plane crash near Karachi airport.

Imran Khan PIA’s plane crash tragedy

All out efforts being made to address grievances of heirs of PIA’s plane crash tragedy: Governor

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters