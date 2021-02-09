BAP interviews for Senate nominees

ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) interviewed for the nomination of senate poll which would be held next month with aim to bring dedicated leadership to serve the deprived masses of the province.

As many as 86 members of BAP have applied for gotten nomination forms of party for 12 seats of Senate Balochistan schedule in March.

According to source in BAP party, 75 aspirants were appeared for interview to get the party ticket for 7 general seats, 2 females and 2 technocrats and one minority.

The party released the list of candidates, while 44 candidates submitted their application for nomination papers for 7 general seats, 19 application for two reserved seats for women and 10 for one minority seat.

The party president, Jam Kamal Khan was ordered to form a special committee of its party leaders to award party ticket for senate poll from Balochistan on merit and deserving basis. The party would be decided to issue the BAP nomination for senate polls after conducting interviews of all aspirants as per election schedule by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 11.

Prominent among those who applied to obtain nomination forms from BAP platforms were Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Mir Ijaz Sanjrani, Wali Muhammad, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Asfandyar Kakar, Agha Shakil Ahmad Durrani, Sardar Ahmad Bangulzai, Muhammad Nawaz Nasar, Nazar Khan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Mir Dostain Domki, Mir Abdul Raouf Rind, Niamat Ullah Bizinjo, Ali Muhammad Nasar, Sayed Rahim Agha, Mir Asim Kurdgilu and others.

The other candidates who would obtained nomination forms on two reserved seats for women were Rahat Faiq Jamali, Samina Mumtaz, Nasurat Shahin, Sobia Kiran Kibzai, Mina Baloch, Robina Shah, Durchain Marri, Bibi Raisa, sania Khan, Sana Wali Muhammad, Talat Rehman, Hilnaz Magsi, Kashifa Gichki, Shama Parveen Magsi, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Joria Tareen and Rahima Jalal.

Sayed Ahmad Hashmi, the founder leader of BAP and Taj Muhammad were also applied to get nomination forms for the technocrat seats.

While on two reserved seats for technocrat/Ulema, the aspirants were Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo and Naseebullah Bazai.

As many 64 member of Balochistan Assembly would be elect seven senators on general seats, two technocrats, two on women reserved seats and one non-Muslim senator.

According to the ECP formula, 8 votes would be required for a senator to be elected from Balochistan.

