Business & Finance
Mediobanca beats estimates with Q2 results thanks to fees
- The bank said in a statement its net profit stood at 210.5 million euros ($255 million) in the second quarter.
- With a CET 1 ratio at 16.2%, among the highest in Italy, the bank confirmed its guidance of a dividend payout of 70% of net income.
09 Feb 2021
MILAN: Italian financial group Mediobanca on Tuesday posted a larger-than-expected 7% rise in second-quarter net profit, thanks to the fee contribution from its corporate & investment banking and wealth management businesses.
The bank said in a statement its net profit stood at 210.5 million euros ($255 million) in the second quarter, up from 197 million euros in the same period a year ago. Mediobanca's financial year runs from July to June.
With a CET 1 ratio at 16.2%, among the highest in Italy, the bank confirmed its guidance of a dividend payout of 70% of net income, subject to the removal of ban put in place by the European Central Bank and in force until Sept. 30.
Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar
Mediobanca beats estimates with Q2 results thanks to fees
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
Read more stories
Comments