KU, Dr Essa Lab signs MoU for student support, scientific research

  • This MoU would also provide them a chance to work to diagnose epidemics and other diseases.
APP 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, University of Karachi, and Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday signed the memorandum of understanding for the student support, scientific and research cooperation.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Director Dr Essa Laboratories and Diagnostic Centre Dr Farha Essa inked the MoU documents while the signing ceremony was held here at the VC Secretariat.

According to the MoU, students, who would initiate the health start-up ideas, would be supported and educated on how to start and grow their business. This MoU would also provide them a chance to work to diagnose epidemics and other diseases.

As per the MoU, the KU and Dr Essa Lab have also agreed to work on development, education and training, and dissemination of knowledge, and growth of problem-solving capacity among students.

Both parties have agreed to initiate advising and facilitating drug research, joint research projects, industry visits, student job support, internship to students, student scholarships, special lectures, and training sessions by Dr Essa Lab experts and faculty members of the varsity, joint seminars, and conference.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that at present the collaboration with the corporate sector is essential for universities and in this regard, the KU ORIC is constantly engaged with industries and other corporate sectors.

He said that the University of Karachi strives to provide the best possible facilities to its students and at the same time provides internship opportunities to the students in various industries and corporate sectors so that they do not face any difficulty in getting employment in the future.

Dr Farha Essa observed that students and faculty members would have the opportunity to jointly conduct the research projects which would also help us in creating awareness among the masses.

