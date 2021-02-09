Pakistan
PM Imran to visit Karachi next week: Sindh Governor
- Khan will be briefed about the development work carried out in the port city under the Karachi package.
- The Premier is expected to announce a announce a special package for Sindh districts.
09 Feb 2021
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi next week.
As per details, Khan will be briefed about the development work carried out in the port city under the Karachi package.
Furthermore, the Premier is expected to announce a announce a special package for Sindh districts.
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said last week that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sindh province soon.
While addressing a public meeting in Jacobabad, the minister said that he had visited Sindh districts on special instructions of the premier, adding that the prime minister will himself visit and meet with the people of Sindh soon.
