No corruption evidence against MNA Mahar, NAB informs SHC

  • The court sought a response from NAB in the next hearing.
PPI 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that there was evidence of corruption against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar.

The high court heard the bail petition of PPP MNA Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar. The NAB prosecutor submitted the report to the court after concluding an inquiry against PPP MNA.

The NAB prosecutor told SHC judge that the NAB has not acquired any evidence of corruption against the MNA. He told the court that NAB chairman has been informed to close the corruption inquiry against Myhammad Bux Mahar.

The prosecutor sought time from the court till the response from NAB chairman. The court sought a response from NAB in the next hearing.

Later, the court extended interim bail of MNA Mahar till March 11 and adjourned the hearing.

It may be noted that in October last year, the NAB had launched an investigation against Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar. As per details, the PPP leader was accused of allegedly misusing his authority

No corruption evidence against MNA Mahar, NAB informs SHC

