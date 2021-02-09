ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fuel-cell truck maker Hyzon to go public via $2.7bn SPAC deal

  • The electric vehicle market has seen a surge in companies choosing mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) as the route to go public instead of traditional initial public offerings.
  • The transaction is expected to result in total gross proceeds of about $626 million.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Hyzon Motors Inc has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp in a deal that values the fuel-cell truck startup at $2.7 billion, it said on Tuesday.

The electric vehicle market has seen a surge in companies choosing mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) as the route to go public instead of traditional initial public offerings.

EV charging network EVgo Services LLC and EV maker Faraday Future are set to go public later this year through mergers with SPACs, which are shell companies that raise funds through an IPO to take a private company public.

Decarbonization Plus will fund the Hyzon deal through a private investment of $400 million from investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc and private investment firm Riverstone Energy.

The transaction is expected to result in total gross proceeds of about $626 million.

Rochester, New York-based Hyzon was founded in 2003 and makes hydrogen fuel-cell powered zero-emission commercial vehicles, a sector that has seen increased investor interest after the listing of Nikola Corp last year.

Hyzon in 2019 developed fuel-cell platforms for more than 400 vehicles and expanded into Europe last year with a facility in the Netherlands.

Goldman Sachs & Co was the sole financial advisor to Hyzon on the deal, while Credit Suisse and Citigroup served as financial and capital markets advisors to Decarbonization Plus.

Hyzon Motors Inc Fuel cell truck maker Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp EVgo Services LLC EV maker Faraday Future

Fuel-cell truck maker Hyzon to go public via $2.7bn SPAC deal

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters