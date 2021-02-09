Typhoid prevention campaign in full swing in Islamabad, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government's typhoid conjugate vaccination campaign is in full swing to protect the people from typhoid, a lethal disease that has taken thousands of lives so far.

According to the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, vaccination campaign is underway in 12 districts of Punjab and Islamabad which will continue by February 15.

During the campaign, 12.7 million children between the ages of nine months and 15 years are being vaccinated against typhoid. This disease spreads through contaminated food and water.

According to official sources, the country has reached another milestone by starting the second phase of vaccination against Typhoid in 12 districts of Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory areas.

In November 2019, Pakistan became the first country in the world to introduce Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine into its routine immunisation programme to protect children against the highly infectious disease.

Typhoid is a bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever, diarrhea, and vomiting. It can be fatal. It is caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhi. The infection is often passed on through contaminated food and drinking water, and it is more prevalent in places where handwashing is less frequent.