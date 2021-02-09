Pakistan
Opposition trying to promote horse trading in Senate elections: Shibli
- He said the PTI government wants to close doors of buying and selling of votes.
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that opposition parties are trying to promote horse trading by maintaining secret balloting in the Senate elections.
Talking to a private television channel, he said the ruling party has tabled the amendment bill in the National Assembly and seeking guidance from apex court for holding Senate elections with open balloting.
He said the PTI government wants to close doors of buying and selling of votes.
Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar
Opposition trying to promote horse trading in Senate elections: Shibli
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
Read more stories
Comments