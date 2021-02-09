Babar, Asad discuss matters pertaining to legislation

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to legislation.

It was decided to summon the session of National Assembly on the requisition of opposition. In his remarks, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said rumpus in the house is neither a service to the democracy nor the people.

He stressed that the house should hold discussion on matters of national importance including legislation.

Asad Qaiser said the elected representatives can propose effective solutions to the problems faced by the masses by effectively using the platform of the parliament.

Dr Babar Awan commended the role of Asad Qaiser for efficiently conducting the proceedings of the National Assembly.

He expressed the confidence that the elected representatives will play a positive role in maintaining conducive environment in the next session of the lower house.