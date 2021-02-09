Pakistan
AJK President demands int’l tribunal to hold trial of Modi for war crimes in IIOJ&K
- He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are faced with a terrible war, and what India is doing is ethnic cleansing and genocide.
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has demanded an international tribunal to hold trial of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for war crimes in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing two separate webinars organized by Scottish Human Rights Forum and the Pakistan Embassy in Sudan, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are faced with a terrible war, and what India is doing is ethnic cleansing and genocide.
Sardar Masood Khan appealed to the Scottish parliamentarians, Sudanese government and the people to speak in favour of the Kashmiri people, and hold India strictly accountable for its crimes against mankind.
Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar
AJK President demands int’l tribunal to hold trial of Modi for war crimes in IIOJ&K
Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October
Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather
All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts
Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report
Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM
Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment
Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration
Read more stories
Comments