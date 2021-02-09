AJK President demands int’l tribunal to hold trial of Modi for war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has demanded an international tribunal to hold trial of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for war crimes in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing two separate webinars organized by Scottish Human Rights Forum and the Pakistan Embassy in Sudan, he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are faced with a terrible war, and what India is doing is ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Sardar Masood Khan appealed to the Scottish parliamentarians, Sudanese government and the people to speak in favour of the Kashmiri people, and hold India strictly accountable for its crimes against mankind.