World
WHO expert in Wuhan says lab leak 'very unlikely' as COVID source
- During its investigation in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged, the team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
- The subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city's outbreak.
09 Feb 2021
WUHAN: The head of the World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday that it was "very unlikely" that a leak from a laboratory was the source of the outbreak.
During its investigation in the central Chinese city where the virus first emerged, the team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the subject of a number of conspiracy theories that claim a lab leak caused the city's outbreak.
Comments