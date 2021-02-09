Plastic manufacturers delegation meets FPCCI president

QUETTA: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, while discussing with the visiting delegation from Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association, has said that the concept to utilize waste to generate energy may be introduced and the concerned ministries educated on this option.

Chinese innovation and introduction of waste recycling is growing fast, he said in a statement on Tuesday. The President FPCCI also informed that Pakistan exports concentrate only in few products and few markets and we should also focus on non-traditional items. We need to improve ease of doing business as its important factors for promotion of exports.

The delegation of the Plastic Manufacturers Association under the chairmanship of Estesham Uddin briefed the FPCCI and said that the association was playing active role to globalize local plastics industry.

The plastic industry has an overwhelming influence in the economic development of Pakistan.

The sector is badly affected by complex nature of taxes of FBR and SRB due to double taxation. CNIC condition is also affecting growth of the sector and creating hurdles in supplying in different cities of Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with proposal to set-up a committee on Ease of Doing Business. The meeting was attended by Mohammad Athar Sultan Chawla Vice President FPCCI, Zakaria Usman, former President FPCCI and Patron in-chief PPMA, Rashid Aziz, Asif Zindani, Shoaib Munshi, Shakil Ahmed, Zafar Saeed, Imran Ghani, Zahid Ahmed and Rashid Mahmood.