Pakistan establishes border markets with Iran, Afghanistan to promote SMEs: President

PPI 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is establishing border markets with Iran and Afghanistan to facilitate small and medium enterprises in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said, businessmen play a vital role to create employment opportunities in any society.

The President said the government is regularly holding meetings with traders across the country to resolve their issues. He told the delegation that the government is working on various reforms in tax automation to facilitate the business community.

He said the government has provided one point one trillion rebate to the trading community during the critical hour of coronavirus.

The President hoped that peace in Afghanistan will bring a positive impact on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly tribal districts. He stressed the need for a proper mechanism to boost trade activities with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

Referring to the Gwadar port, Dr Arif Alvi said the government is making efforts to divert all Afghan transits to Gwadar. The President said the business community will be provided with free cost warehousing and other facilities at the port.

Pakistan establishes border markets with Iran, Afghanistan to promote SMEs: President

