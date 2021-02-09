Pakistan
Pakistan reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours
- 512,943 people have so far recovered from the disease.
09 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD, February 09 (PPI): Forty more people died of COVID-19 across the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 12,066.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,008 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after the tests of 31, 509.
