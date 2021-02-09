Target of planting one billion trees to be achieved by mid of this year: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Amin Aslam has said that the target of planting one billion trees under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project will be achieved by mid of this year.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is according special emphasis to make this mega project successful. He said in the first phase, 3.2 billion trees will be planted under this program by 2023. He said the target of planting ten billion trees will be achieved in ten years.

He said the spring plantation drive will be kicked off in next few days with focus on urban plantation. He said the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program also envisages several other projects including billion tree honey project.

Amin Aslam said under its umbrella, Olive Tree Tsunami project will also soon be started. He said Pakistan is the only country which has witnessed an increase of in mangrove cover by three hundred percent over the last three decades.

He said under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program, the cover of mangroves will be further enhanced. The SAPM said the international community is also appreciating the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program.

He said a study namely the blue carbon study has been launched to estimate the potential of carbon stocks of coastal ecosystem.