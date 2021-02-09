ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Kinnow export to UK begins despite COVID-19 outbreak

PPI 09 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Kinnow exports to United Kingdom has begun through air cargo despite Covid-10 outbreak. A first consignment of 2.2 tons reached Manchester. Now fresh kinnows will be deleivered on regular basis till the end of season through PIA on special arrangements.

The onset of COVID-19 is driving up demand for fresh and processed citrus products around the world, Pakistani kinnow exporters are trying to capitalize on these market conditions, said Pakistan Businesses Forum, Vice President Ahmad Jawad in a statement on Tuesday.

Jawad says that the export target of 3.5 million tons of kinnow fruit was set for ongoing winter season, however, certain restrictions on air and sea routes might have resulted decline in exports in 2020-21.

Markets where demand is still strong, like the Middle East and China, are becoming more expensive to supply, he informed.

Similarly, Afghanistan recently imposed import duty on Pakistani kinnows, upsetting the 100,000 tons market to exporters, regardless two countries remain in talks.

Currently, Afghanistan imposed custom duty at 30 percent on kinnows at the import side which sweared hammer to achieve kinnow export target.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are to hold the next round of parleys on new draft of Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) at the end of the current month or early next month as the term of pact will expire on February 11th 2021.

Jawad further said the federal government authorities were not even ready to raise the quota issue with their Indonesian counterparts as the island country issued a quota at a time when kinnow season was about to end here.

