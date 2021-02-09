Philippines purchased about 224,000 tonnes feed wheat

Markets
09 Feb 2021
HAMBURG: A group of importers in the Philippines are believed to have bought an estimated 224,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.
It was bought in four consignments each of about 56,000 tonnes. If sourced from the Black Sea region or Europe, shipment is between April 10 and June 11. If sourced from Australia shipment is between April 25 and June 26.
Detailed prices were unavailable but were estimated to be around or slightly below $300 a tonne c&f. A substantial part of the purchase was expected to be sourced in Australia, one trader said.
