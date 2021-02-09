ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
Top UAE bank FAB starts selling debut bonds in euros

  • It tightened by 20 bps from initial price guidance after receiving more than 1.45 billion euros.
  • Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan , Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are arranging the debt sale, expected to launch later on Tuesday.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

DUBAI: First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, set the spread for its debut euro-denominated bonds at 55 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed on Tuesday.

It tightened by 20 bps from initial price guidance after receiving more than 1.45 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in orders for the benchmark five-year bonds, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan , Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are arranging the debt sale, expected to launch later on Tuesday.

