ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Makeup demand slump wipes millions off Coty's revenue

  • Coty has been working to ramp up its presence in the skin-care category as well as online.
  • Shares of Coty, majority owned by German conglomerate JAB Holding Co, were down about 6% in premarket trade.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Gucci lipstick maker Coty Inc posted a 16% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by weak demand for makeup products as shoppers stayed at home due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

Coty has been working to ramp up its presence in the skin-care category as well as online, as sales of makeup products, including foundation and lipsticks, have been pressured due to pandemic-induced lockdowns that have forced shoppers to stay at home.

Shares of Coty, majority owned by German conglomerate JAB Holding Co, were down about 6% in premarket trade.

Sales from continuing operations at Coty's prestige unit that makes Gucci lipstick and Hugo Boss fragrances fell 11.1% to $903.7 million.

Beauty products' sales in major markets, including North America and Europe, have been further hampered by a resurgence in coronavirus cases, prompting fresh lockdowns and store closures.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $275.4 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $21.1 million, or 3 cents per share, last year.

The Burberry fragrance maker, which in December sold a majority stake in its professional and retail hair division to US buyout firm KKR & Co Inc, said its net revenue from continuing operations fell about 16% to $1.42 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.

Coty Inc lipstick maker Gucci Shares of Coty

Makeup demand slump wipes millions off Coty's revenue

Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters