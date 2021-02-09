Nokian Tyres sees strong growth in 2021 after weak Q4

Finnish tyre maker Nokian posted fourth-quarter earnings below market expectations on Tuesday, but said it expects to see strong growth in 2021 profits and sales as tire market recovers from the hit of the pandemic.

The rival of Michelin and Continental reported a 71.4 million euro ($86.4 million) operating profit, down from 101 million a year earlier and missing the 86.9 million mean analysts' forecast according to Refinitiv poll.