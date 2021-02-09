ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US racer Ligety to retire after Cortina world champs

  • Ligety won two Olympic gold medals (alpine combined in 2006, giant slalom in 2014) and seven world championship medals, including five golds.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO: Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety announced Tuesday that he will retire after competing in the men's giant slalom at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo next week.

"Next week the Cortina world championship GS will be my last race," Ligety said on social media.

"I've given everything I had to this sport and I am grateful for everything ski racing has given me in return.

"I love this sport and I've had so much fun racing World Cup for the last 17 years."

His result in the giant slalom in the Italian Dolomites on February 19 notwithstanding, the 36-year-old American will retire with legendary status.

Ligety won two Olympic gold medals (alpine combined in 2006, giant slalom in 2014) and seven world championship medals, including five golds.

Ligety also notched up 25 World Cup victories and 52 podium placings in 336 starts.

Ted Ligety world champs

US racer Ligety to retire after Cortina world champs

Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters