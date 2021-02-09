ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha crack slips; gasoline demand seen to firm up

  • The naphtha crack dipped to $107.15 per tonne from $108.88 per tonne on Monday. It has surged about 77% in the last two months.
  • Naphtha flows into Asia this month was provisionally estimated around 5.6 million tonnes, down from January's of 6.2-6.3 million tonnes, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's naphtha crack inched lower on Tuesday, but still lingered close to its strongest levels in three weeks, thanks to tighter supplies and firmer demand for petrochemicals.

The naphtha crack dipped to $107.15 per tonne from $108.88 per tonne on Monday. It has surged about 77% in the last two months.

Naphtha flows into Asia this month was provisionally estimated around 5.6 million tonnes, down from January's of 6.2-6.3 million tonnes, Refinitiv oil research assessments showed.

"The drop in overall supplies, combined with higher feedstock demand from the petrochemical sector, has provided steady support to Asian naphtha fundamentals, with all crackers in the region now back from turnarounds," said Krystal Chung, senior analyst at Refinitiv.

Asia's gasoline crack eased to $4.12 per barrel on Tuesday, down from Monday's $4.74 a barrel.

The gasoline crack has gained 16% in the past month, and market watchers expect demand for the transportation fuel to pick up pace as countries ease mobility restrictons further in coming days.

"Gasoline cracks in Asia remain significantly below their seasonal norms and, given that the underlying fundamentals are fairly bullish, we would expect a further normalisation in the crack spread over the coming quarters," said Emma Connors, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions.

gasoline Refinitiv Asia’s naphtha oil research assessments

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha crack slips; gasoline demand seen to firm up

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters