Sri Lankan shares extend losses, rupee falls

Reuters 09 Feb 2021

The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Tuesday, while broad-based losses drove equities lower.

The benchmark stock index closed down 1.8% at 7,963.77. The index is up 17.6% for the year so far.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the US dollar as of 11:23 GMT, compared to last session's close of 194.5, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 128.8 million, from 142.8 million in the previous session.

Browns Investments Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc both fell more than 4% and were among the most traded stocks by volume.

SMB Leasing Plc tumbled 25% and was the third biggest percentage loser on the index.

The CSE index is off 11.8% from its lifetime high on Jan. 29

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 659.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.38 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 4.95 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

