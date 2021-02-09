Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,325,744 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 106,407,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 64,934,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 8,586 new deaths and 338,210 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,492 new deaths, followed by Spain with 909 and Brazil with 636.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 465,083 deaths from 27,097,346 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 232,170 deaths from 9,548,079 cases, Mexico with 166,731 deaths from 1,936,013 cases, India with 155,158 deaths from 10,847,304 cases, and the United Kingdom with 112,798 deaths from 3,959,784 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 185 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 175, the United Kingdom 166, the Czech Republic 163 and Italy 151.

Europe overall has 777,558 deaths from 34,705,603 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 621,002 deaths from 19,624,793 infections, and the United States and Canada 485,902 deaths from 27,903,793 cases.

Asia has reported 245,184 deaths from 15,513,247 cases, the Middle East 99,620 deaths from 4,946,247 cases, Africa 95,533 deaths from 3,681,519 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,804 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed infections is only a fraction of the real total because a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases go undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.