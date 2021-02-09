ECP fines Faisal Vawda for seeking adjournment in disqualification case

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister Faisal Vawda on seeking adjournments again and again in the disqualification case.

The commission has directed him to appear in-person on the next hearing. The ECP was hearing the petition seeking the federal minister's disqualification due to his dual nationality.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the case has already been delayed and reprimanded the counsel representing Vawda.

In today’s hearing, assistant counsel Hasnain Ali Chohan sought an adjournment due to Vawda’s legal representative Muhammad bin Mohsin’s, engagement in a Lahore court.

The ECP member Irshad Qaiser asked him, "In which capacity have you appeared, you don't even have the power of attorney".

CEC Sultan Raja said the minister was supposed to respond to questions regarding his dual nationality in the hearing today.

"If the defendant failed to respond on the next haring, the ECP will itself approach the US Consulate for details," the CEC said and adjourned the hearing till February 24.