Chines authorities summon Tesla representatives over ‘car security issue’

BR Web Desk 09 Feb 2021

Authorities in China have summoned representatives of US electric car giant Tesla over reported technical problems with their vehicles, notably concerning their safety.

The development was made several months after two recalls of the company’s vehicles in China.

"Consumers have cited multiple problems, related to unusual accelerations, batteries catching fire, as well as with the remote update system," the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The regulator said that company was asked to strictly conform to Chinese laws and regulations in order to "guarantee public security" and the "rights and legitimate interests of consumers.

Commenting on the issue, Tesla said that it accepted the authorities' "guidance", adding that it was "carrying out a deep introspection on the deficiencies in the company's business".

"It will strengthen its checks and controls in a comprehensive manner," the statement added.

It is worth to mention here that, Tesla built its third factory in the coastal city of Shanghai in 2019, with the electric car giant seeking to take advantage of China's ambitious objectives in terms of reducing CO2 emissions.

In October, it was forced to recall almost 30,000 cars in China because of problems with their suspension.

